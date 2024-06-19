Susquehanna Increases Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target to $200.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TSM. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $178.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $184.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,276,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,339,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,889,000 after buying an additional 69,157 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 137,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 226,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,872,000 after acquiring an additional 65,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.