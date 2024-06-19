Supreme (LON:SUP) Trading Down 2.8%

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 137 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 137 ($1.74). 70,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 174,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141 ($1.79).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Supreme in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.
Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Other Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; and smart home LED technology solutions.
