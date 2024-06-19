SU Group (NASDAQ:SUGP) Shares Down 7.9%

SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP – Get Free Report) traded down 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.10. 22,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 236,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

SU Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32.

SU Group Company Profile

SU Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated security-related services company in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Security-Related Engineering Services Business; and Security Guarding and Screening Services Business. It primarily provides security-related engineering, security guarding and screening, and related vocational training services.

