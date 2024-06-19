StockNews.com Lowers Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTIC. TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Northern Technologies International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Northern Technologies International Stock Down 2.1 %

NTIC stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $158.24 million, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 30.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

