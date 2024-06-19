ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,448,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,808,056,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,913,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,664 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,564,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,171,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,028,000 after acquiring an additional 814,779 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,665 shares of company stock worth $13,995,465. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $62.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $269.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.