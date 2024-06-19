SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,095,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 74,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 239.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.96. 85,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,493. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $51.68 and a twelve month high of $60.63. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.20.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.