Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Raised to $29.00 at Citigroup

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $27.50 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price target on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $28.43 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378,428 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 103,834 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,762 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after acquiring an additional 124,054 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,790,654 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $311,634,000 after acquiring an additional 47,119 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $1,069,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 24.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 823,779 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 163,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

