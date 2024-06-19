Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Hits $258.16 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $258.16 million and $3.72 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,855.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.60 or 0.00599176 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00113826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008823 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00036999 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.59 or 0.00259951 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00042297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00067879 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,544,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,516,594,078 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.