Short Interest in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Decreases By 8.6%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 662,300 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the May 15th total of 724,600 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 140,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Genesco by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,754 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Genesco by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 31,456 shares during the period. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,162,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Genesco by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Genesco Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE GCO traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,665. Genesco has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $37.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $275.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 2.37.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.56. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Featured Articles

