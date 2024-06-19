Short Interest in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Decreases By 9.7%

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $70,598,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in FOX by 315.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,052,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,108,000 after acquiring an additional 799,383 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in FOX by 315.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 917,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 696,610 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,155,000 after buying an additional 456,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 377.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 359,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 284,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.75. FOX has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FOX will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

