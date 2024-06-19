Short Interest in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW) Increases By 7.5%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cellebrite DI Trading Down 1.1 %
CLBTW opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $3.04.
About Cellebrite DI
