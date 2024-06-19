Short Interest in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Increases By 8.4%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 630,200 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the May 15th total of 581,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

Shares of AGRO stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. 824,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,845. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. Adecoagro has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $12.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $261.78 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.1682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

