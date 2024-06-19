Shore Capital Reaffirms “Not Rated” Rating for Longboat Energy (LON:LBE)

Longboat Energy (LON:LBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Longboat Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Longboat Energy stock opened at GBX 16.50 ($0.21) on Monday. Longboat Energy has a one year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 33.90 ($0.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.13 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.95, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Get Longboat Energy alerts:

About Longboat Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Longboat Energy plc, a full-cycle E&P company, focuses on acquiring oil and gas assets in Norway, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Longboat Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboat Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.