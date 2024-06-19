Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.22. 2,947,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,996. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.49. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The stock has a market cap of $119.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

