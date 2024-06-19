SALT (SALT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million

SALT (SALT) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $8,173.60 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SALT has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009145 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,261.68 or 1.00009836 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012488 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00081353 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01917015 USD and is down -9.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $6,734.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

