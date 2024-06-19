RVW Wealth LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

RVW Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $63.30. 557,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,343. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.55.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.