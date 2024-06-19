Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Price Performance

NYSE RCI opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.81. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3658 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 181.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.