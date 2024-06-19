RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA) Declares Dividend of $0.16

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2024

RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDAGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1581 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RFDA traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $53.09. 385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.16. RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $53.18.

About RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF

(Get Free Report)

The RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (RFDA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US-domiciled companies with higher dividend yields than their peers within the same sector, among other factors. RFDA was launched on Jun 7, 2016 and is managed by RiverFront.

Read More

Dividend History for RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA)

Receive News & Ratings for RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.