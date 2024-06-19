RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Morgan Stanley

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RH. Bank of America reduced their price target on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RH from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.46.

RH stock opened at $220.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.64. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.26 and a fifty-two week high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.15 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RH will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in RH by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

