Reviewing Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) & Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Vaxcyte and Dyadic International are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Vaxcyte has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Vaxcyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Vaxcyte shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of Dyadic International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$402.27 million ($4.28) -16.88 Dyadic International $2.90 million 17.75 -$6.80 million ($0.28) -6.29

This table compares Vaxcyte and Dyadic International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dyadic International has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte. Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dyadic International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxcyte and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxcyte N/A -28.83% -26.89% Dyadic International -347.92% -116.14% -76.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vaxcyte and Dyadic International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxcyte 0 0 4 0 3.00 Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vaxcyte currently has a consensus price target of $78.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.65%. Dyadic International has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 240.91%. Given Dyadic International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than Vaxcyte.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health. The company offers DYAI-100, SARS-CoV-2-RBD antigen vaccine candidate towards a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial to demonstrate the safety in humans of a protein produced using the C1 platform. It has also developed the Dapibus thermophilic, a filamentous fungal-based microbial protein production platform to enable the development and large-scale manufacture of cost-effective proteins, metabolites, and other biologic products for use in non-pharmaceutical applications, including food, nutrition, and wellness. The company has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd.; license agreement with South Africa's Rubic One Health; Joint Development Agreement with a Global Food Ingredient Company; and sub-license agreement with Abic Biological Laboratories Ltd., Alphazyme, LLC, and Abic Biological Laboratories Ltd. Dyadic International, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

