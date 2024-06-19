Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 590 ($7.50) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.56% from the company’s current price.

RTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.35) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.62) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 603.80 ($7.67).

RTO stock opened at GBX 455.40 ($5.79) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 424.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 429.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.93. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 387.80 ($4.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 663.80 ($8.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,036.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

