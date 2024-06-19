Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2024

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 590 ($7.50) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.56% from the company’s current price.

RTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.35) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.62) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 603.80 ($7.67).

Get Our Latest Analysis on RTO

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

RTO stock opened at GBX 455.40 ($5.79) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 424.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 429.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.93. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 387.80 ($4.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 663.80 ($8.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,036.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.