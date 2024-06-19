Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $1,150.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $998.09.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,039.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $960.33 and its 200 day moving average is $939.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1,052.34.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.02, for a total value of $798,820.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at $65,162,253.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.02, for a total value of $798,820.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at $65,162,253.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total value of $1,596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,215 shares of company stock worth $60,414,782 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $673,000. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 12,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

