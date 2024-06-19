QUASA Price Up 6.8% Over Last Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. QUASA has a market cap of $234,200.39 and $854.38 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009221 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,959.90 or 0.99875271 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012400 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00080501 BTC.

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198788 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $641.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

