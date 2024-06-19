Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Shares of Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 103,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 244,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.
Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway.
