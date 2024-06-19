Pensionfund Sabic Sells 500 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

CDW Trading Up 1.9 %

CDW traded up $4.20 on Wednesday, hitting $230.55. 1,255,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,926. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $170.96 and a 12 month high of $263.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.06.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.