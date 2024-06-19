Pensionfund Sabic Sells 3,000 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 67,119 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,227,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $83,145,000 after buying an additional 324,638 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 532,677 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $39,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,526 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,860,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $65.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,406,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,231. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $61.23 and a 12 month high of $80.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.52.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.