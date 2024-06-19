Pensionfund Sabic Sells 1,300 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 20.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,260,000 after buying an additional 229,071 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.51. 1,066,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,239. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.28. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

