Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Raises Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors makes up about 1.3% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 40,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.70. 1,325,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,863. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

