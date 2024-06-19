Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Grows Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $823,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,445,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,915,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,012,000 after purchasing an additional 394,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.51. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $24.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.21%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

