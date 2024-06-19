Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.29.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG opened at $185.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $127.69 and a 12-month high of $191.27.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

