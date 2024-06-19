OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.00

Shares of OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.
OSRAM Licht Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.
OSRAM Licht Company Profile
OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. OSRAM Licht AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.
Featured Stories
