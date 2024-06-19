Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.77.

Nutanix Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -763.03, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,965 shares of company stock worth $6,899,711. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.