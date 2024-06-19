Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.38.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE opened at $155.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,175,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,851,000 after purchasing an additional 149,589 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 159,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,631,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,430,000 after acquiring an additional 237,752 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

