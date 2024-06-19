New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Trading Up 0.8%

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.44 and last traded at C$4.36. 176,486 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 144,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.33.

New Found Gold Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$805.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.57.

New Found Gold (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

