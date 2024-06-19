Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 135.69% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 26.3 %

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $2.97 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $555.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 782.81% and a negative net margin of 833.60%. The business had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. FMR LLC grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23,378,974 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $58,373,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $53,382,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 328.2% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,526,000 after buying an additional 14,294,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $12,096,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.