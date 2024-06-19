NBC Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,177,000 after buying an additional 210,155 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 799,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,678,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLNE traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.49. 293,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,396. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.21. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $75.30 and a fifty-two week high of $130.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.90.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $176.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.72 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.12%.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

