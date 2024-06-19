NBC Securities Inc. Sells 45 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXON stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.52. The stock had a trading volume of 362,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,630. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $329.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.82 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.10.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

