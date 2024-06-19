NBC Securities Inc. Has $985,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 113,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 42,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.9% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 338,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,764 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 17.8% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,868,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,418,687. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,124,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 663,640 shares of company stock valued at $49,331,005. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

