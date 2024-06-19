NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,273,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,039,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,030,000 after acquiring an additional 90,811 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $860,010,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $671,392,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,283,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,134,082. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

