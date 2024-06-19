NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 22,444,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,129,264. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

