NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.95. 1,445,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,340. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $72.84 and a 52-week high of $93.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day moving average of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

