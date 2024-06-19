National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s previous close.

NCMI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

National CineMedia Trading Down 2.4 %

NCMI opened at $4.52 on Monday. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $436.50 million, a P/E ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.73 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.76% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Analysts predict that National CineMedia will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

