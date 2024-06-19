M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $57,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 104,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GSEW opened at $71.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $693.07 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.24.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

