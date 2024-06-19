M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 291 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 253.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.84 and a 200 day moving average of $66.61.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

