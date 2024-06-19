Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,998 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 565,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 164,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 635,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 143,299 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.