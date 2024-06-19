Moonbeam Price Down 24.8% This Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $189.87 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00041741 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012599 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010546 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000706 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,123,862,373 coins and its circulating supply is 880,852,210 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.