Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.69

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.69 and traded as high as $47.99. Montrose Environmental Group shares last traded at $46.24, with a volume of 214,378 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MEG

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $155.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Montrose Environmental Group

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $581,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,637 shares in the company, valued at $14,726,786.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Montrose Environmental Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 134.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 228,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 41,189 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.