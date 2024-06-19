Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $33.20 million and $149,745.11 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 73,996,666 coins and its circulating supply is 33,264,283 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

