McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,312 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.3% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,837,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $273.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $500.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.98 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

