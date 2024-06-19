Maven Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIG1) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.15 Per Share

Maven Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIG1 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Maven Income & Growth VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Maven Income & Growth VCT Stock Performance
Shares of LON MIG1 opened at GBX 38 ($0.48) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.83. Maven Income & Growth VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 36.20 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 41 ($0.52). The company has a market capitalization of £62.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3,900.00 and a beta of -0.01.
About Maven Income & Growth VCT
